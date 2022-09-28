Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 1,639.3% in September

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 1,639.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IFBD stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

