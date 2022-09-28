Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.