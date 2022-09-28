Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.87. 806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 87.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.