Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 10,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 28,350.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,775,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $9,269,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.