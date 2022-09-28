Insider Buying: iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul D’amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 227,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,812.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iSun Stock Performance

ISUN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,832. iSun, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

