Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero purchased 5,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NREF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 87,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,437. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
