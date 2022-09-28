Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires 4,553 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90).

PAG traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 409.20 ($4.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,084. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 400.60 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.21 million and a P/E ratio of 522.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

