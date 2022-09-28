Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) Director Eugene S. Stark bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

