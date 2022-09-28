Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires 92,230 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,371 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,599.48.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 54,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.88. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

