Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires 92,230 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,371 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,599.48.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 54,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.88. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.
Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.