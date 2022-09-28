Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,811 shares in the company, valued at $970,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
TRDA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.