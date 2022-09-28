Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 1,544 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,811 shares in the company, valued at $970,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRDA stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

