Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

