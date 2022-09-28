Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
