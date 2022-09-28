Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.67

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 6701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

