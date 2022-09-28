Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

