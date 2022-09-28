Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $216.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,412. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $211.66 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.40.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

