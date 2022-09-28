Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. 183,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $108.15.

