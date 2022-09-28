Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $47.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,477 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 2.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progressive Price Performance
PGR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.16. 175,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,358. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
