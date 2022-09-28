Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, hitting $516.51. 49,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.54 and a 200 day moving average of $557.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

