Inverness Counsel LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Zscaler Stock Up 3.1 %

ZS traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.19. 61,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,754. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

