Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 12,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 21,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.
