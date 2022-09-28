Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Stock Holdings Increased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

