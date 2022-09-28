Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

PYZ stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. 12,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,118. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

