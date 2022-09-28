Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 63.8% in September

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXI stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 178,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,050. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,404,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,326,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

