Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

