Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.