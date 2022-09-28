Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VTN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

