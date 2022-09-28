iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.20% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 87,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,236. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $54.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

