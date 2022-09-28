iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.90. 171,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,402. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

