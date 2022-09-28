iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Raised by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

