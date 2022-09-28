iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,990,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.