iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,557 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.