iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 68,037 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37,237.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 338,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 337,740 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Further Reading

