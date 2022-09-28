iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after buying an additional 209,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DGRO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26.

