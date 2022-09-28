iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 11,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.