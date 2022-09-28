iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 63,332,619 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

