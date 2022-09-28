iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 450,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

