iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 11,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,849. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

