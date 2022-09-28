iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 168.6% in September

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EMIF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

