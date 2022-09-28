iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Reduced by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,463. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

