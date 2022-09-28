iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,222,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,975. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

