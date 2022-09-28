iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 4.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.35% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

