iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 5,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

