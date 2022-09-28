iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 658.2% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTD remained flat at $24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,877,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.64.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
