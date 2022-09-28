iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 658.2% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTD remained flat at $24.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,877,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.