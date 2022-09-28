iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,332 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

