iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,003,000 after purchasing an additional 270,280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EZU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934,903 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

