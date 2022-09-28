iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 9th Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DSI traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 4,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,941. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

