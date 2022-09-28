iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.15. 2,707,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,537,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $185.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

