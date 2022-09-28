iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, reaching $211.47. 8,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,565. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

