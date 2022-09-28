iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $326.70

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $326.70 and last traded at $329.50, with a volume of 16658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
