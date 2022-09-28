iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $326.70

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $326.70 and last traded at $329.50, with a volume of 16658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

