iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $326.70

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $326.70 and last traded at $329.50, with a volume of 16658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.802 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

