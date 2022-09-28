iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.18. The company had a trading volume of 108,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

