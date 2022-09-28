iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.35.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.